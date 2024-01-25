Indian Super League second phase fixtures announced, to resume on January 31

Indian Super League (ISL) today announced the fixtures for the second phase of the season, which resumes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with a match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The much-awaited first Kolkata derby of ISL 2023-24 is scheduled on February 03, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosts arch-rival East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The league reinstates 7:30 PM kickoffs while the first match on doubleheader days will now be played starting 5:00 PM IST and institutes a 15-day hiatus for the World Cup qualifier match, spanning from March 14 to March 30.



Where to Watch

The ISL matches will be broadcast live across the Sports 18 network, VH1 network, DD Bangla, Surya Movies and News 18 Kerala (select matches ) in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali. In addition to this, as part of FSDL’s partnership with OneFootball, ISL live streams and highlights of all matches of the upcoming 2023-24 season will be delivered across more than 190 countries.

Match week 13 fixtures

January 31: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 7:30 PM

February 1: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa- GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

February 2: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters- Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

February 3: Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC- JLN Stadium, Delhi- 5:00 PM

February 3: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC- VYBK Stadium, Kolkata- 7:30 PM

February 4: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Mumbai Arena, Mumbai- 7:30 PM



