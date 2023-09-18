Indian Super League launches ISL fantasy game

Indian Super League (ISL) has launched its Fantasy Game – ‘ISL Fantasy’, ahead of the landmark 10th season of the competition that kicks off on September 21 with the opening fixture between at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Another fan-first innovation in the league, ISL Fantasy will be a chance for players signing up to compete for prizes worth INR 12 lakh.

The classic fantasy format game will automatically enrol players into the overall league and a club league basis their preference. They will have the option of both creating and joining private leagues, inviting their friends and fellow football aficionados to participate in and fight for bragging rights. Features such as Bench Boost, Triple Captain, and Free Hit will add greater excitement in addition to the standard norms of putting together a 15-player Dream Team on a fixed budget whose points will be determined by their on-field performances throughout the course of the campaign.

100 winners will be announced based on points that they have garnered and their rank standings throughout the ISL season which spans 22 match-weeks and the playoffs. The grand prize at the end of the league stage will be a Sony PlayStation®5 gaming console, EA Sports FC 24, signed merchandise from their favourite club along with a Gift Card worth INR 20,000.



It’s your opportunity to sit on the hot seat, feel the rush, make your dream squad, and outwit your opponent to climb up to the top of the leader-board. Grab your chance to rewrite footballing history and seize the moment, now!



Indian Super League Spokesperson, said, “With a milestone 10th season scheduled to begin, ‘ISL Fantasy’ will put us on par with other global football leagues and offer us another channel to keep fans glued through the season. Playing classic fantasy is a craze for fans across the world and our fans are no different. We’re excited to launch a platform that brings together lakhs of ISL fans across the country. We will continue to look forward to more innovative ways to deepen our connect with them and offer the widest and most exciting experiences.”



With the Indian Super League kicking off its 10th year in 11 cities featuring 12 competing clubs, fans can start their season early by signing up at https://fantasy.indiansuperleague.com/ and picking their dream ISL team.