Indian Super League: Full schedule, fixtures and timings of second leg

The second phase of 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will return on 31st january after a month long break as Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has officially released the fixtures for the second half of the season.

Set to kickstart on January 31 with a battle between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, this return of the league will promises to give a spectacular showcase of top-tier Indian football talent.

Here's a glimpse of the thrilling matchups:

Match Week 13:

January 31: J amshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 7:30 PM

February 2: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

February 3: Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC - JLN Stadium, Delhi - 5:00 PM

 February 3: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

Match Week 14:

February 5: Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC - GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

February 7: Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

February 9: Odisha FC Vs FC Goa - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

February 10: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati - 5:00 PM



February 10: Mohun Bagan SG Vs Hyderabad FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

February 11: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 7:30 PM

Match Week 15:

February 12: Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC - JLN Stadium, Kochi - 7:30 PM

February 13: East Bengal FC Vs Mumbai City FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

February 14: FC Goa Vs Mohun Bagan SG - JLN Stadium, Goa - 7:30 PM

February 15: Punjab FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - JLN Stadium, Delhi - 7:30 PM

February 16: Chennaiyin FC Vs Kerala Blasters - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

February 17: Mohun Bagan SG Vs Northeast United - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 5:00 PM

February 17: Hyderabad FC Vs East Bengal FC - GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

February 18: Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Mumbai Arena, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

Match Week 16:

February 21: FC Goa Vs Northeast United - - JLN Stadium, Goa - 7:30 PM

February 22: Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC - JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 7:30 PM

February 23: Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

February 24:Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

February 24: Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

February 25: Kerala Blasters Vs FC Goa - JLN Stadium, Kochi - 7:30 PM

Match Week 17:

February 26: East Bengal FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

February 27: Hyderabad FC Vs Punjab FC - GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

February 28: Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa - Mumbai Arena, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

February 29: Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

March 1: Mohun Bagan SG Vs Jamshedpur FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

Match Week 18:

March 2: Punjab FC Vs Mumbai City FC - JLN Stadium, Delhi - 5:00 PM

March 2: Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

March 3: Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

March 4: Hyderabad FC Vs Northeast United FC - GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

March 6: FC Goa Vs East Bengal FC - JLN Stadium, Goa - 7:30 PM

March 7: Northeast United FC Vs Punjab FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati - 7:30 PM

March 8: Mumbai City FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - Mumbai Arena, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

Match Week 19:

March 9: Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

March 10: East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

March 11: Punjab FC Vs FC Goa - JLN Stadium, Delhi - 7:30 PM

March 12: Mumbai City FC Vs Northeast United FC - Mumbai Arena, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

March 13: Kerala Blasters Vs Mohun Bagan SG - JLN Stadium, Kochi - 7:30 PM

March 14: FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC - JLN Stadium, Goa - 7:30 PM

Match Week 20:

March 30: Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru - 5:00 PM

March 30: Jamshedpur FC Vs Kerala Blasters - JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 7:30 PM

March 31: Mohun Bagan SG Vs Chennaiyin FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 1: Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City FC - GMC Stadium, Hyderabad- 7:30 PM

April 2: Odisha FC Vs Punjab FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar- 7:30 PM

April 3: Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal FC - JLN Stadium, Kochi - 7:30 PM

Match Week 21:

April 4: Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

April 5: FC Goa Vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, Goa - 7:30 PM

April 6: Punjab FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG - JLN Stadium, Delhi - 5:00 PM

April 6: Northeast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati - 7:30 PM

April 7: East Bengal FC Vs Bengaluru FC - VYBK Stadium, Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 8: Mumbai City FC Vs Odisha FC - Mumbai Arena, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 9: Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa - JRD TATA complex, Jamshedpur- 5:00 PM

April 9: Chennaiyin FC Vs Northeast United FC - JLN Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

