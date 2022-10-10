Indian Shubho Paul gets chance in Bayern Munich Youth team

Shubho Paul from Sudeva Delhi FC has bagged a selection in the youth squad of German giants Bayern Munich. The young talent from the Howrah district of West Bengal may soon travel to Germany to pursue his European dream.

He started his football career with the U-18 squad of Sudeva Delhi FC. In the 2020–21 season, he was promoted to the senior team. He has played 22 matches for them in the I-league, scoring 7 goals. He has also captained the Delhi team on several occasions.



Paul also represented his nation across different age group levels. He has played for the U-15, U-16, and U-20 teams of the Indian National team. He is currently an essential member of the U-20 team.

In 2021, the forward was selected for the Bayern Munich world squad. He went to Germany and did extensive training under Christopher Loch. During his stint with them, he played many matches against youth teams of top South American and European clubs.



Shubho in his debut season with Sudeva was adjudged the highest goalscorer in the U-13 I League. During that season, he scored 58 goals in only 14 matches.