Indian senior women's football team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

The Indian senior women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, during the upcoming FIFA women's international match window. Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi, on Monday, May 6, 2024, announced a probables list of 30 players, who will join the national team camp beginning from May 16 in Hyderabad.

The two-week training camp will be held at Sreenidi Deccan FC's Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The Blue Tigresses will leave for Uzbekistan on May 29.

India were last in action during the Turkish Women's Cup in February, where they finished runners-up to Kosovo in Alanya. India last faced Uzbekistan in November 2023 at the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, which was also held in Tashkent. The hosts won 3-0 on that occasion. India are currently ranked 66th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Uzbekistan are 48th.

The 30-member probables list for the Indian senior women's team's Hyderabad camp:



Goalkeepers: Anshika, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Nandini, Payal Ramesh Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Thounaojam Kritina Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Pavithra Murugesan, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Jyothi, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth.

Indian senior women's team friendly fixtures in Tashkent:

May 31: Uzbekistan vs India

June 4: Uzbekistan vs India