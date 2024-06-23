Three Indian players win Croatian Women's Cup with Dinamo Zagreb

M.K. Kashmina, Jyoti Chauhan, and Kiran Pisda led the Dinamo Zagreb to win the Croatian Women’s Cup on Saturday.

Dinamo Zagreb won the final against Osijek in the penalties after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.



Kiran took the Dinamo Zagreb home after scoring in the sudden death.



The game started with Lea Zdunic of Zagreb’s scoring in the 23rd minute and the equaliser coming from Osijek’s Marija Damjanovic in the 36th minute. Thereafter, it was a cat-and-mouse game and both of the teams were unable to score the winner and the referee rang the whistle to mark the end of regulation time.

The penalties started with Osijek scoring followed by back-to-back misses by the players from Zagreb and Osijek.



Both Zagreb and Osijek were not distinguishable after the set of penalties ended.

Meanwhile, Jyoti scored from a spot kick to score a goal.



Eventually, Kiran Pisda created history by not succumbing to pressure and making Zagreb win their second-ever title and their first in 32 years scoring from the spot kick.



The Indians were an important part of the action throughout the tournament and the Dinamo started every game with the Indians in the back.

Jyoti scored the first goal in the third minute of the quarter-finals against the Međimurje Cakovec, which they won with a scoreline of 4-1.



Kashmina delivered the winner in the semi-final where Zagreb sealed the victory defeating HNK Gorcia by 2-0.



Even though the odds were against Zagreb as the Osijek are heavyweights having already won the Cup 19 times, the performance of the Indians throughout the match sealed the victory for Dinamo Zagreb.