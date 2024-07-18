Indian men's team slip to 124th spot in FIFA rankings

The Indian men's football team went down three places to finish at the 124th spot in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.



India's recent slump in FIFA ranking came after their failure to qualify for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following their losses against Qatar and Afghanistan.

The Indian team have been in a free fall since December last year. After they broke into the top 100, with their best ranking of 99, India's form went downhill.

In the AFC rankings, India remained 22nd, trailing the likes of Lebanon, Palestine, and Vietnam.

The FIFA rankings are currently led by World Cup champion Argentina, who won the Copa America recently.

Despite their semifinal exit in the Euro Cup, France, the World Cup runners-up, maintained their second position in the rankings.

Newly crowned Euro Cup winners Spain went up five places to be ranked third.

In June, India's failure to beat Kuwait in the final second round of qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Sunil Chhetri's farewell game and subsequently a defeat in Kuwait City resulted in India's ouster from the World Cup qualifiers.

The outcome also resulted in head coach Igor Stimac's sacking by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Later this year, India will play a friendly tri-nation series in Vietnam. The hosts Vietnam and Lebanon are the other two sides.