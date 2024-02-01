Football
ISL: January transfer window round-up
Let's delve into the details of all the completed player signings in the winter transfer window.
Another thrilling winter transfer window concluded yesterday, witnessing dynamic player movements between various clubs. Hyderabad FC experienced a notable player exodus, while newly promoted Punjab FC strengthened their squad with four key signings.
Let's delve into the details of all the completed deals.
Kerala Blasters FC
Kerala Blasters had a comparatively quiet winter transfer window as usual. The Kerala club only made one signing to replace their injured captain Adrian Luna. They also called back loanee Justine Immanuel from Gokulam Kerala.
Incomings: Fedor Cernych, Justine Immanuel
Outgoings: Bidyashagar Singh, Bryce Miranda
FC Goa
FC Goa brought in Mohammed Yasir on loan till the end of 2023-24 season and reinforced their defence with the signing of Nim Dorjee from Hyderabad FC. They replaced injured Victor Rodrigues with Borja Herrera from East Bengal.
Incomings: Mohammed Yasir, Nim Dorjee, Borja Herrera
Outgoings: None
Odisha FC
Incomings: Hitesh Sharma
Outgoings: Deven Sawhney, Isaac, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Niraj, Singson
Mumbai City FC
Incomings: Iker Guarrotxena
Outgoings: Nasser El Khayati, Greg Stewart, Rostyn Griffiths
Mohun Bagan SG
Incomings: Joni Kauko
Outgoings: None
NorthEast United FC
Incomings: Hamza Regragui, Tomi Juric
Outgoings: Yaser Hamed
Chennaiyin FC
Incomings: Mobashir Rahman
Outgoings: None
East Bengal FC
Incomings: Victor Vazquez, Felicio Brown
Outgoings: Borja Herrera,
Bengaluru FC
Incomings: Nikhil Poojary, Sana Singh
Outgoings: None
Jamshedpur FC
Incomings: Javier Siverio
Outgoings: None
Punjab FC
Incomings: Bryce Miranda, Sahil Tavora, Bidyashagar,
Outgoings: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Mashoor Shereef, Shibinraj Kunniyil
Hyderabad FC
Incomings: None
Outgoings: Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Sana Singh, Nim Dorjee