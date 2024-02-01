ISL: January transfer window round-up

Another thrilling winter transfer window concluded yesterday, witnessing dynamic player movements between various clubs. Hyderabad FC experienced a notable player exodus, while newly promoted Punjab FC strengthened their squad with four key signings.

Sahil Tavora, the 28-year-old midfielder from Goa, is set to join Punjab FC on a short-term loan, marking him the fifth key departure from Hyderabad FC this winter.



Read 👇#IndianFootball ⚽️ #ISL10 https://t.co/bTEoPnKr2a — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) February 1, 2024

Let's delve into the details of all the completed deals.



Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters had a comparatively quiet winter transfer window as usual. The Kerala club only made one signing to replace their injured captain Adrian Luna. They also called back loanee Justine Immanuel from Gokulam Kerala.

Incomings: Fedor Cernych, Justine Immanuel

Outgoings: Bidyashagar Singh, Bryce Miranda

FC Goa

FC Goa brought in Mohammed Yasir on loan till the end of 2023-24 season and reinforced their defence with the signing of Nim Dorjee from Hyderabad FC. They replaced injured Victor Rodrigues with Borja Herrera from East Bengal.

Incomings: Mohammed Yasir, Nim Dorjee, Borja Herrera

Outgoings: None

Odisha FC

Incomings: Hitesh Sharma

Outgoings: Deven Sawhney, Isaac, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Niraj, Singson

Mumbai City FC

Incomings: Iker Guarrotxena

Outgoings: Nasser El Khayati, Greg Stewart, Rostyn Griffiths

Mohun Bagan SG

Incomings: Joni Kauko

Outgoings: None

NorthEast United FC

Incomings: Hamza Regragui, Tomi Juric

Outgoings: Yaser Hamed

Chennaiyin FC

Incomings: Mobashir Rahman

Outgoings: None

East Bengal FC

Incomings: Victor Vazquez, Felicio Brown

Outgoings: Borja Herrera,

Bengaluru FC

Incomings: Nikhil Poojary, Sana Singh

Outgoings: None

Jamshedpur FC

Incomings: Javier Siverio

Outgoings: None

Punjab FC

Incomings: Bryce Miranda, Sahil Tavora, Bidyashagar,

Outgoings: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Mashoor Shereef, Shibinraj Kunniyil

Hyderabad FC

Incomings: None

Outgoings: Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Sana Singh, Nim Dorjee