Why is Indian footballer CK Vineeth talking about #SaveLakshadweep campaign?

India and East Bengal footballer CK Vineeth recently put out a thread on Twitter urging his fans and followers to speak up against the atrocities, the people from the island of Lakshadweep are currently facing.



So, what exactly is happening in Lakshadweep which forced a prominent footballer like Vineeth to speak up?

Does anyone really know about everything that's going on in Lakshadweep now? The little island off the coast is one of the most beautiful places I have been to, but administrative injustices have served the citizens a taste of bad fortune. A thread. #SaveLakshadweep pic.twitter.com/nXwE1zZdLy — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) May 24, 2021

The issue dates back to December 2020 when the then administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away. Following Sharma's sudden demise, the Indian government appointed former Home Minister of Gujarat, Praful Patel, as the administrator of the union territory.



Now, this is where the problems began. The 63-year-old Patel soon after his appointment scrapped the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the deadly covid-19 which has led to a massive spike in coronavirus infections on the island – a place which did not register a single infection for the entire 2020.

What's happening in Lakshadweep? A thread.



Ever since former Gujarat MoS Home Minister and Modi's close confidant Praful Khoda Patel was appointed as Administrator late last year, he has taken the following repressive measures using the pandemic as cover:

👇🏾1/n pic.twitter.com/g2Yzx1L2U4 — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) May 23, 2021

The islanders have also accused Patel of communal hatred and trying to silence the dissenters using the Gunda Act, besides destroying sheds and local institutions set up by the fishing community of Lakshadweep under the pretext of smart cities.

Netizens also fear an internet shutdown in Lakshadweep to keep the situation under check on the island.

There could be an internet shutdown in Lakshadweep. The government is closely monitoring social media accounts, to shut it down. It's like another Kashmir now. Locals have raised the issue already, now it's out time.#SaveLakshadweep — Arya Suresh (@RantingDosa) May 24, 2021

Besides Vineeth, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran too has come out and shown his support to the #SaveLakshadweep campaign. On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Administrator's actions posed a serious challenge to the culture and life of the people of Lakshadweep. "Such acts cannot be accepted. Kerala has long-standing ties with Lakshadweep. There is a bid to destroy that. Persons concerned should keep away from such a narrow-minded approach,'' he said.











