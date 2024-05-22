Indian football's transfer-window to open on June 12

The Indian football transfer window will be operative between June 12 and August 31, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.

Although the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs have already started making plans for the upcoming season, official signings and declarations of all transfers are to be made only during the stipulated transfer window period.

The communique as issued by AIFF for the 2024-25 season

Movements already underway

The transfer window is easily one of the busiest periods for a football club and the fans follow this time frame with equal excitement.

Kerala Blasters have extended the contract of their captain, Adrian Luna until 2027. The beloved captain of KBFC will complete six years at the club by the end of his new contract, having signed in 2021.



But it is also confirmed that the ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot winner, Dimitrios Diamantakos of KBFC will leave the club after two very successful years at the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 7 assists in 44 appearances.

There are several transfer rumours around Chennaiyin FC, too.

The loudest of those is the reported exit of Rafael Crivellaro, along with Cristian Battocchio and Lazar Cirkovic.

With the window's official dates now confirmed, clubs can now strategise their transfer policy in accordance with the pre-season for the new ISL and I-League campaigns.