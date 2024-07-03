Indian football team to play tri-nation friendly tournament in Vietnam

The Senior Indian men's team will play a Tri-Nation friendly tournament in Vietnam during the October 2024 FIFA Window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

India will play against hosts Vietnam and Lebanon will complete the tripartite of teams taking part in this event.



Both Vietnam (ranked 116th) and Lebanon (ranked 117th) are placed ahead of India (ranked 124th) in the latest FIFA rankings.

﻿The Indian football team is undergoing a transition period of sorts, with the sacking of former head coach Igor Stimac after the agonizing exit in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Even though India faced teams that they ought to have beaten, they underperformed massively and in addition to a refereeing blunder, it cost them the elusive third-round entry.

Added to that, their talismanic captain and striker Sunil Chhetri hanging up his boots at the international level leaves them with a gaping hole to fix since Chhetri was vital not just in scoring goals but also in their tactical style of play.

These friendlies could be a good way for the incoming coach and his staff to implement their style of football and also figure out a way to succeed without Chhetri going forward.

Fixtures:



October 9: Vietnam vs India



October 12: India vs Lebanon

October 15: Vietnam vs Lebanon