Subhash Bhowmick: 5 best moments from his legendary career

Former Indian International Subhash Bhowmik passed away on Saturday morning after suffering from diabetes and Kidney disease.

Known as one of the best players and coaches ever to grace Indian football, Bhowmick was born on October 2, 1950. After debuting with Rajasthan, Bhowmick played for both the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at various times of his career. He scored 166 goals for the Kolkata giants.









Bhowmick was one of the most decorated players of Indian football. He won numerous trophies both at the club level and the national team. As a head coach, Subhash has formed some strongest teams of Indian football and won both at the domestic level and on foreign soil.

Today we at The Bridge, take a look at the five biggest moments of his enormous career.

Asian Cup Bronze Medal

After doing well at the club level, Subhash Bhowmick made his debut for the Indian national football team on July 30, 1970, in the Mardeka cup against Farmosa. In the same year, he was selected for the Indian team that took part in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok.

He scored twice in India's opening match of Group A against Thailand helping India in registering a draw after coming back from 0-2 deficit. The Indian team then went on to win the Bronze medal after defeating Japan 1-0. Since then Indian men's team has failed to win anything at the continental level.

ASEAN Cup Victory

After retiring as a player, Subhash Bhowmick had a stellar career as a coach. However, his first stint in East Bengal wasn't so good. The former Indian International took charge of East Bengal again in 2002. He formed a formidable team and helped East Bengal win their second National League title. The next season East Bengal was invited to participate in the ASEAN Cup as the Indian champions.

East Bengal didn't have a good start in the tournament. They lost their opening match against BEC Tero Sasana 1-0. However, in the next match, East Bengal demolished Philippine Army 6-0 and qualified for knockouts. They defeated Persita Tangerang and Petrokimia Putra in the next two matches and entered the final. In the final, the East Bengal side dominated BEC Tero Sasana and won the match 3-1. This victory under Subhash Bhowmick is still regarded as one of the biggest wins for an Indian club on foreign soil.

Winning back to back I-League

Subhash Bhowmick formed a very fearsome East Bengal squad and dominated Indian football for a span of 3 seasons. East Bengal won ten trophies in three seasons. Subhas Bhowmick has made many records in his managerial career. After winning the league in 2002-03, he became the only head coach to win two consecutive National Football League titles. He stepped down as East Bengal manager in 2005. Since then East Bengal has never managed to win the league.

5-0 Derby victory over Mohun Bagan

Subhas Bhowmick started his club career at the Rajasthan Club in 1968. The next season he was roped in by East Bengal. He played one season for East Bengal before signing for Mohun Bagan in 1970. After spending 3 seasons with Mohun Bagan Subhash Bhowmick was again signed by East Bengal in 1973. Bhowmick became part of a fearsome East Bengal team that was already dominating Indian football and was at their peak.

The biggest moment of his East Bengal career came in the 1975 IFA Shield final. PK Banerjee' famous East Bengal team that was already dominating Indian football, demolished their arch rivals, Mohun Bagan, 5-0. This still remains the biggest victory for any team in the Kolkata derby.

Winning I-League with Churchill Brothers

Subhash Bhowmick was appointed as a technical director by Churchill Brothers in the 2012-13 season. And in his only season at the club, he helped the Goan outfits to their second I-League title. En route to their I-League victory, Churchill Brother played goo football and managed to register 55 points in 26 matches.

