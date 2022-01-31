I-League outfit, Rajsthan United FC have completed the signing of former Argentine junior international, Mauro Dos Santos. The 32-year-old centre-back who has last plied his trade with Primera Division (Top tier Argentine League) arrives as a free agent.

Born in Santo Tome, Mauro is a Club Atletico Banfield graduate. The defender made his professional debut for the club on 22nd June 2008 in a 2-3 defeat against Argentine giants River Plate. He got his first start on 26th October in a 0-0 draw against Gimnasia LP. The defender spent the next three seasons with his youth club before finally signing a one-year deal with the Spanish Segunda Division club, Real Murcia.

Mauro stayed two seasons in Segunda Division before joining La Liga side Almeria on 22nd July 2014. He made his La Liga debut on 23rd August in a 1-1 draw against Espanyol. Upon Almeria's relegation to the Segunda Division, he was signed by fellow La Liga team SD Eibar. Mauro played two seasons for the Andalusians before joining Lehganes ahead of the 2017-18 season. In 2019, Mauro returned to Segunda Division. This time with Tenerife. The next year he plied his trade with J-League side Albirex Niigata.

Mauro has mostly spent his career with Spanish clubs and has also appeared for the Argentine u20 team in past. With more than 80 appearances in La Liga, the defender is arguably one of the biggest signings of the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the first round, I-League 2021-22 is still on hold due to COVID-19 and is expected to resume soon.



