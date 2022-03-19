Indian Football: Railway FC player Debojyoti dies of cardiac arrest

Tragedy has once again struck the football world, with a rising star in Bengal football tragically passing away at a shockingly young age of 25. In a rare and unfortunate incident on the sporting field, Debojyoti Ghosh, a promising midfielder playing for his local side in an 11-side tournament near Belpukur in Nadia district suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Saturday.

Debojyoti Ghosh was a standout performer for Railway FC in the Calcutta Football League 2021-22 season (Image via Twitter)



The 25-year-old played an instrumental role for his Calcutta Football League outfit Railway FC and helped them reach the final of CFL 2021-22. He was also awarded Man of the Match in three games this season.



For his standout performance in the CFL, Ghosh had been tipped to play for the Kolkata-giants East Bengal in the upcoming season.