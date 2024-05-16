Punjab FC sole club to secure Indian Football Premier 1 Club License sans sanctions

The All India Football Federation has announced the Indian football clubs premier 1 club license for the 2024-25 season.

This license allows the clubs to participate in AFC Club competitions (if they have qualified) and in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Indian football Premier 1 club license for 2024-25 season announced👇🏼#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/46hqBIngIQ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 16, 2024

Only Punjab FC have had their license accepted directly without sanctions.



ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC and ISL League Shield winners Mohun Bagan SG have their license accepted with sanctions. Joining them would be FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Northeast United FC, East Bengal FC and newly promoted Mohammedan Sporting.

Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC have had their license request rejected by the AIFF.

They need to appeal or pay a fine to get an exception to participate in all AFC Club competitions and most importantly, the ISL.