Indian Football: India's campaign in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is now over 

In very disheartening news for the Indian Women's Football team and for the whole country, India's campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 has come to an end, the authorities have confirmed.

"Following the cancellation of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A match between Chinese Taipei and India, which was scheduled to take place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 23, India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 4.1 of the 'Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic," AFC confirmed.



All of India's matches have been cancelled and are now considered null and void.

The press release further says, "All matches of India are now cancelled and considered null and void pursuant to Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations."



With India's withdrawal from the tournament, the scenario has totally changed. All points and goals in India's matches will not be taken into consideration when the finals rankings will be decided for the rest of the teams.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group in conformity with Article 7.3 of the Competition Regulations," says AFC.



"Additionally, based on Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of the best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be determined by the method set out in Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual."

Now only three teams will be part of Group A.,

"In this regard, only three teams – China PR, Chinese Taipei and Islamic Republic of Iran - will now be participating in Group A of the Competition," adds the press release.



On top of that, to avoid any kind of disparity in the final rankings of all third placed teams, the results of the matches in other two groups between the first and second and third placed teams against the fourth placed teams will not be considered.

"To avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams, the results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second and third-placed teams against the fourth-placed teams will not be counted."

