Indian Football: India announces 25 man squad for friendlies in Bahrain

After holding a preparatory camp AIFF names the 25-man squad that will travel to Bahrain for the friendlies.

Indian National Football Team is all set to take part in two friendlies in Manila, Bahrain, later this month. The friendlies will serve as the preparation for India's upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign.

A squad of 2️⃣5️⃣ #BlueTigers 🐯 will represent India 🇮🇳 in the International Friendlies against Belarus 🇧🇾 & Bahrain 🇧🇭 🤩#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/08InqVnjGn — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 21, 2022

Here is the squad that will travel to Manila



Goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill.

Defenders

Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali jr, Hormipam Ruivah, Subhashish Bose, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh.

Midfielders

Bipin Singh, VP Suhair, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammed, Aniket Jadhav, Danish Farooq.

Forwards

Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali



