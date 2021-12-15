Former East Bengal player Alvito D'Cunha joined the All India Trinamool Congress, yesterday in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in September, Alvito was inducted into Pradesh Congress's Goa unit for the Assembly polls. But within two months, the former Indian football star followed two times Goan Chief Minister Luzinho Falerios's path and joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

Former Indian National Football player Alvito D'Cunha joined our Goa Trinamool Congress family in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial. Apart from representing India, he has also played for Salgaocar & East Bengal club.



Extending a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/AgFXdXX4RO — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) December 14, 2021

The Goan, who is more famous for his achievements in the field of football, started his footballing journey as a SESA SC player. He was then signed by Goan heavyweights Salgaocar SC where he came into the limelight. Alvito joined East Bengal in 2002 and within no time became fan favorites.



In his playing days, Alvito was known as one of the most technically gifted players of India. A long server of Indian football, Alvito has a great collection of silverware. He has won 3 National Leagues, 1 ASEAN Club Championship, 4 Fed Cups, 3 Super Cups, 3 Durand Cups, 2 IFA Shield, 1 Rovers Cup, 8 Calcutta Premier Leagues.

After spending 14 long seasons with the Red and Gold Brigade, Alvito hung his boots in 2016. But his tenure in Kolkata football wasn't over. He was quickly given a managerial role by East Bengal and he continued to serve the century-old club.



Before the upcoming Assembly Polls in Goa, to throw a strong challenge TMC secured the services of the former Indian international. It will be very interesting to see if the former Indian international can show his creativity in the field of politics too.