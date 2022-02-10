Indian Football: FIFA rankings for February announced; men's team holds their position

India has successfully held their position in the February edition of FIFA world rankings. In the last update, India managed to successfully hold their spot, in the 104th position. In this newest edition of FIFA rankings, the Blue Tigers have once again maintained their spot and remain in the 104th position. Their AFC ranking, however, still remains 19.

What is next for the Blue Tigers



The Indian football team will be back on the pitch in the next month. They will take part in two international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and March 26 in Manama, Bahrain. Both the matches will serve as the preparation for the squad's upcoming AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers campaign that is scheduled to happen later in June.

In the third round of the qualification, India will be clubbed into a group of four and will face the other three members of the groups in a double legged round-robin format. After a not so successful World Cup qualifiers campaign, Igor Stimach's won the SAFF championship last year. And they will be aiming to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup once again. The Asia Cup is to be held in the summer of 2023, in Mainland China