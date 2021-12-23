Indian Football: FIFA rankings for December announced; men's team holds their position

India has successfully held their position in the December edition of FIFA world rankings. In the last update, India had moved up two spots and claimed the 104th position. In this newest edition of FIFA rankings, the Blue Tigers has maintained their spot. Their AFC ranking, however, still remains 19. The Indian National Men's Football Team will finish the year 2021 at being placed in the 104th position in the FIFA Rankings.

What is next for the Blue Tigers



The Indian team will be back on the pitch again next year. The team will be starting the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier in February. Six matches for the cup qualifiers will be played till September. After Igor Stimach's first SAFF championship win, surely the coach and the blue tigers will be looking to qualify for the Asia cup and advance through the knockouts, unlike the last campaign. The Asia Cup is to be held in the summer of 2023, in Mainland China



