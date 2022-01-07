Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand today announced the acquisition to broadcast rights for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Eurosport India were awarded the PayTV broadcast rights for the Indian market from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) who have the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent region till 2024. India hosts the 20th edition of Asia's showpiece women's football tournament between January 20, 2022 and February 6, 2022.





The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be held across three venues in India featuring a total of 12 teams divided in 3 groups, contesting for the coveted title. Hosts India is placed in Group A, along with China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran.



The tournament will begin in a round-robin format where each team will face the other three teams of the group to secure a place in the quarter finals which will be held on 30th January 2022. The semifinals and the final matches will be played on 3rd February and 6th February 2022 respectively. The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



Eurosport India provides the largest audience with unrivaled local coverage of some of the biggest leagues in world football including the Netherlands' Eredivisie and the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS). It has also allowed Indian football fans to cheer for their national team from the comfort of their homes during FIFA friendlies and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship matches along with broadcasting the inaugural season of the Hero Futsal Club Championship. Eurosport India is also home to other premier sports properties like the Euro League, MotoGP, Formula 2, All Elite Wrestling, PFL, PGA Tour, Asian Tour, ATP Cup and more, catering to a wide variety of sports lovers.



AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign will kick off on 20th January with China locking horns with Chinese Taipei. Hosts India will play their opening game against Iran on the same day as they aim to gather home points to seal the top spot on the opening day.

Teams and their Respective Groups

Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran.

Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.

Group C: Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar.