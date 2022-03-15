Indian Football: Coach brutally beats up minor footballers in Varanasi

In a very shocking piece of news, a football coach brutally beats up minor players tainting the beautiful game. The incident occurred during an ongoing football tournament match in Varanasi.

The alleged coach's team lost the match which he didn't take lightly. After the match, the coach locked the players in a room before beating them with sticks and belts.

🚨 | Coach of an under-11 boys' football team brutally beat some members of the team after they lost a tournament match conducted on Banaras Hindu University campus.



An FIR has been registered against coach Mohammad Shadab under sections 342, 504, and 506 of IPC in Delhi after the player's family lodged a formal complaint with the police.



While giving information about the matter, Inspector SR Gautam said, "The boys informed their family about the incident, while when the family reached his house to meet the coach, they came to know that he had already run away from the spot."

Uttam Maurya, a member of the U-11 team told in the complaint that he along with the other boys trained at the Vivek Singh Mini Stadium for the last four months under coach Sahadab. They went for a tournament at the BHU campus which they lost. Thereafter the frustrated coach thrashed the minor players as he started to beat them up fiercely.























