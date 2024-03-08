Bala Devi: A story of dreams and determination

When the Brazilian legend Marta said that she couldn't imagine herself playing football growing up, all the women athletes might have felt it in some way. 'When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol, a female idol.' But she added that now people stop her and the team and tell them, 'My daughter wants to be just like you.'

This wouldn’t have happened if we had stopped at the first obstacles that we faced," said Marta during her emotional farewell press conference, bidding adieu to a glorious 20-year career.

In a country like India, where football itself is not as popular, having an idol might have seemed like a distant dream for many women. However, they have Bala Devi, the woman who shattered stereotypes and paved the way for numerous players to venture abroad to European clubs.

Early days

Bala Devi's journey wasn't always a bed of roses. Hailing from Irengbam, a town 22 miles from Imphal, she made history by becoming the first Indian footballer to secure a professional contract with a foreign club in 2020, when she signed with Rangers FC in Scotland. Since then, as many as five players have followed her path to play abroad.

Football was more than just a game for the Devi family; it was a tradition. Bala learned her first lessons from her father, and together with her twin sister Nandi, they took on the fields close to their house.

Rise to fame

Growing up in Manipur, where football is played with fervor, Bala's talent was evident from a young age. By the age of 11, she was already competing in district-level competitions for her club ICSA. Within a year, she earned a spot on the Manipur Under-19 team and was named the player of the tournament in the national championship.

In 2005, she made it to the India Under-17 team for the Pre-Olympic Qualifiers in South Korea, scoring a hat-trick. The same year, she represented the senior team in the AFC Qualifiers in Vietnam.

Bala idolized Bembem Devi, another Manipuri footballer known as the Durga of Indian football. Their first game together was in 2002, and a pivotal moment in Bala's career came when Bembem retired at the end of the South Asian Games in Shillong in 2016, passing the armband to Bala. She ensured Bembem's farewell was memorable by scoring crucial goals, including one in the final against Nepal.

Overcoming challenges

Success in Indian football led to a job with the Manipur police in 2010, where she continued to excel. Representing three clubs in the Indian Women’s League, including Manipur Police Sports Club, she caught the attention of Rangers FC with her outstanding performances. However, securing the transfer was not without its challenges.

FIFA's rules posed a hurdle for Bala's move to Rangers FC. Indian women's soccer ranked outside the top 40, and she did not meet the eligibility requirements of playing 75 percent or more of the national team’s games in the last two years. Fortunately, the Scottish Football Association granted Bala the UK permit with exceptional freedom, thanks to Rangers FC presenting her case alongside members of the Indian football team.

Bala Devi's accolades speak volumes about her contribution to Indian football. She has won three SAFF Championship trophies (2010, 2014, and 2016) and served as captain of the Indian football team. Additionally, she received the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

Inspiring future generations

Bala's move to Rangers was more than a personal achievement; it was about inspiring others. Her only wish was to encourage more players to venture abroad. Recently, when Kashmina moved to Dinamo Zagreb, she credited Bala Devi as her inspiration for the move to Europe.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's salute Bala Devi, a trailblazer who defied the odds, broke barriers, and continues to inspire generations of women footballers in India and beyond. Her journey from the fields of Manipur to the stadiums of Europe is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and the unwavering spirit of a true champion.