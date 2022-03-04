Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last week announced a groundbreaking change in their calendar for the continental club competitions including AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup. The Executive Committee of the Asian footballing body has decided to shift the season from the existing February-November to August-May.

Earlier, The Bridge Football reported that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been asked by the AFC to decide whom they recommend for the continental spots reserved for Indian sides at the 2023-24 continental club competitions.

📰 AIFF is soon to held a meeting with all its stakeholders including the I-league and the ISL sides to decide.#IndianFootball #ISL #Ileague #AFChttps://t.co/6GTTvAlYiE — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) February 25, 2022

The Bridge football exclusively confirms that AIFF has held the scheduled meeting with all its stakeholders including the ISL sides and the I-League sides.



They unanimously decided to organise three additional playoffs next season to decide the participants of AFC Club Calender 2023-24.

Here is how the teams for the three playoffs will be selected :

AFC Champions League

The playoff for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 spot will be played between the ISL Shield winners of 2021-22 and 2022-23

AFC Cup (Group Stage)

The playoff for the AFC Cup 2023-24 spot will be played between the winners of I-League 2021-22 and Super Cup 2022-23.

AFC Cup (Playoffs)

The playoffs for the AFC Cup 2023-24 playoffs stage will be played between winners of ISL 2021-22 and 2022-23.

If any case same team comes out victorious consecutively, then the second-best team will get a chance to compete in the playoffs.

Sources close to the development confirmed that all the stakeholders have unanimously agreed about this decision.

Currently, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan have already secured playoffs in the ongoing ISL 2021-22 season. Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC are in the race to grab the last available spot. Whereas the I-League has resumed from yesterday in Kolkata after initial suspension due to the COVID outbreak.



