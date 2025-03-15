'We need players who can score goals': Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez

As the Indian senior men's team touched down in Shillong ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers opener against Bangladesh (March 25), one name stood out—Sunil Chhetri.

The 40-year-old striker, returning to the national fold, remains the face of Indian football, his presence dominating posters and banners across the city.

For head coach Manolo Márquez, the decision to recall Chhetri was a simple one: "We need players who score goals."

India's recent struggles in front of goal have been evident under Márquez, with the Blue Tigers managing just two goals in his first four matches—one of them from a set-piece. With the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers ahead, the Spaniard knew he needed reliable finishers, and Chhetri, the ISL's top Indian scorer this season with 12 goals, fit the bill.

"In my four matches so far, we have only scored two goals. At this moment, the most important thing is to get results. Nothing else matters," Márquez stated.

Despite turning 40 last August, Chhetri’s numbers this season speak volumes. His 12-goal haul is more than his combined tally from the last two ISL campaigns, reaffirming his status as India's most potent attacking threat.

While Meghalaya prepares to host its first-ever international match, Chhetri's return adds another layer of anticipation.

For Indian football, the mission is clear—turning performances into victories. And for that, as Márquez stressed, goals are a necessity.