Indian Arrows duo make move to Gokulam Kerala FC, Hyderabad FC

Sajad Hussain and Abdul Hannan, both Indian Arrows products, have made permanent moves to the big leagues as the former makes his to the Indian Super League and the latter to the I-League.

However, both youngsters will play together in India's second division at the moment. It is defending champions Hyderabad FC who have secured the services of defender Hussain but will loan him out to Gokulam Kerala FC.

On the other hand, fellow defender Hannan will make his way to the defending champions of the I-League in Gokulam Kerala on a permanent move as well, without any loan deals in his contract.

Both young footballers so far plied their trade at the now defunct club Indian Arrows with 19-year-old Jammu & Kashmir local Sajad playing 22 times and scoring twice, and 18-year-old Punjab habitant Abdul featuring 14 times for the Arrows and providing one assist in his time.

Hyderabad FC are well placed in the points table as they currently perch on the second place with 25 points. Gokulam Kerala, however, are going through a transitional phase with the club parting ways with their erstwhile coach Richard Towa and hiring a new one in Francesc Bonet. The Kerala club now stands at fourth place with 15 points.