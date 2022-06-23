India U-23 women go down 0-1 to Sweden, U-17 team face defeat against Italy

A spirited show by the Indian women's football team went in vain as an injury-time goal helped Sweden post a 1-0 win in the three-nation U23 tournament at the Angelholm Athletics Stadium.

Mid-fielder Linn Vickius scored the solitary 96th-minute goal to help the Swedes earn the victory on Wednesday night. India dominated the proceedings right from the get-go and earned themselves a flurry of goal-scoring opportunities.

The first big chance arrived for India in the 12th minute of the match when midfielder Manisha Kalyan tried to draw the first blood after receiving a ball from her teammate Martina Thokchom. However, it didn't result in a goal after the ball went straight into the keeper's hands.

Manisha got an opportunity to score again when, in the 35th minute, she went in for an attempt once again, but the attack was thwarted by the Swedish defenders.

The Swedish goalkeeper Emma Holmgren was perhaps the busiest athlete in the field in the first half, as the Indians got yet another chance in the 40th minute, but the former saved it with ease.

On the other side of the field, the Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan was also vigilant in the face of a few attacking moves by the opponent.

While the first half resulted in a stalemate despite a brand of tactical football by both sides, the second half kicked off with Sweden mounting several attacks, but the Indians smartly defended to maintain parity. India earned themselves the best chance to take a lead when striker Pyari Xaxa missed her target by a whisker in the 73rd minute.

However, when it looked certain that the game was heading towards a draw, Vickius scored the all-important goal for Sweden off a corner from midfielder Ebba Hed and earned her side the victory. India will take on the USA in their next game on June 25.

Still hurting from the last second goal but We WILL come back stronger.



This team is hungry for success and we will keep fighting for it but we can't do it alone,WE NEED YOU, YOUR SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT

Next game we face USA 🇺🇸 on 25th 🐯⚽️🇮🇳#BlueTigresses #IndianFootball https://t.co/FKLHL7KjBn — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) June 22, 2022

India U17 Team loses 7-0 to Italy U-17

The India U-17 women's team lost to Italy 0-7 on Wednesday at Grandisco D'lsonzo during the Torneo Female Tournament.



As Thomas Dennerby would have desired, India pressed the opposition high up the pitch in an effort to force errors from them as the game got underway. In the fourth minute, Italy was given a free-kick after a flurry of tackles from both teams. Beatrice curled the free-kick, but it just eluded her.



Maria Rossi put the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.

Giulla Dragoni and Anna Longobardi each scored goals in the 31st and 33rd minutes to give the Italians some much-needed breathing room. Kajol attempted the extraordinary in the 36th minute, but she too narrowly missed the goal. At the halfway point, the Young Tigresses were down 0–3 to the Italians.

Italy continued where they left off in the first half When Manuela Sciabica scored in the 48th minute. After that, a couple of goals were scored quickly, and within 15 minutes of the second half, Italy had increased their lead to six goals.

In the 60th minute, Thomas Dennerby made a few substitutions, substituting Neha, Rejiya, Babina, and Pinku for Nitu, Lynda, Kajol, and Shelja, respectively.

Marta Zambomi scored the final goal of the game in the 67th minute as she stretched Italy's lead to 7 goals.