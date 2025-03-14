"India a powerhouse in 10 years": Former Australia striker Sarah Walsh on Women's Football

Former Australian footballer Sarah Walsh has expressed optimism about the future of Indian women's football, predicting that the team could become a powerhouse within the next decade.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Walsh, who is the Head of Women's Football at Football Australia, highlighted India's growing potential on the global stage.

“I am a little nervous about India in the future of football. I think they’re going to be a powerhouse in 10 years,” Walsh stated. She pointed out that while the men's football landscape has a bigger gap to bridge, the situation is different for women’s football, making rapid progress more achievable.

Currently, India’s women’s team is ranked 67th in the world and 13th in Asia. However, Walsh emphasized that investment and infrastructure development—especially if India secures the 2036 Olympic Games bid—could significantly accelerate the sport’s growth.

“If India gets the Olympics, then that’s a pathway. The infrastructure is there, and participation numbers will grow. Where that investment goes will determine how quickly India closes the gap in football,” she added.

With India having hosted the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022, Walsh believes the country is on the right track. Looking ahead to the 2026 edition in Australia, she hopes India will make a strong impact on the big stage.

“For the Women’s Asian Cup next year, India is on my priority list in terms of success. The country played a major role in making the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup a success, not just in terms of numbers but also in how fans engage with their team. The Indian women’s team has every chance to do something special at the tournament,” Walsh concluded.

With growing support and structured investment, Indian women's football could be set for a breakthrough decade ahead.