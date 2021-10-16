India win SAFF Championship for 8th time; Sunil Chhetri equals Messi with 80 goals

India dominated possession in the first-half but failed to break the deadlock. However, Chhetri put India ahead minutes into the second half and even before Nepal could down settle down, Suresh made it 2-0. This is the Indian football team's first title triumph under head coach Igor Stimac, who faced criticism in recent times for his side's inability to win enough games.



However, when it mattered the most in this edition of the regional tournament, Stimac's players delivered the results the team's fans had been waiting for. Stimac also became the third foreign coach after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title with the Indian team.