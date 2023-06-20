India vs Pakistan: All you need to know before SAFF Championship match

With India and Pakistan set to face each other in the SAFF Championship 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Group A at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm IST, here's a look at the history of the tie.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in the football arena has been a closely contested one. Unlike team sports such as hockey and cricket where the balance of power has often tilted between the two countries, the football dynamic has remained relatively constant. In history, India have an 11-3 winning record against their neighbours, while there have been 10 draws.

Visa issues for Pakistan

Facing numerous challenges and delays, the journey of the Pakistan football team to India for the SAFF Championship has not been smooth. From awaiting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan government to experiencing visa processing delays due to a holiday at the Indian Embassy, their participation in the tournament was uncertain.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had initially applied for the NOC on May 25, and the prolonged delay in receiving clearance had raised doubts about their ability to compete in the prestigious championship. However, through persistent efforts and negotiations, the PFF managed to secure the necessary permissions, ensuring their presence in the tournament.

Placed in Group A alongside their arch-rivals India, as well as Kuwait and Nepal, the Pakistan men's football team faces a highly anticipated clash against India on the opening day of the tournament, which is scheduled for June 21.

After a long wait, the Pakistan football team has finally been granted visas to compete in the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the team will face an additional challenge as reported by ESPN they will have less than 12 hours to mentally and physically recover from their arduous 14+ hour journey from Mauritius, where they played their last match.

They are set to reach Bengaluru early in the morning on June 21, the same day they are scheduled to face India in their tournament opener.

Fans eagerly await this high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and India, which promises to be a fiercely contested match that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Head to head

Beyond the statistics, the India-Pakistan football rivalry is not just about the outcomes of the matches. It is a reflection of the broader historical and political tensions between the two neighboring nations. Football, in many ways, becomes a platform for expressing nationalistic fervor, allowing fans to demonstrate their support and loyalty to their respective countries.

When India and Pakistan face each other on the football field, emotions run high, and the match assumes added significance beyond the sport itself.

The SAFF Championship serves as an opportunity for both nations to renew their football rivalry, with a chance to assert their dominance over their arch-rivals. The anticipation leading up to these matches is immense, with fans from both sides passionately discussing the potential outcomes and eagerly awaiting the spectacle.

Let's delve into the results of the past games between the neighboring nations.

S.NO Date Fixtures Tournament Score Result 1 13 Dec 1959 India v Pakistan AFC Asian Cup 0-1 Loss 2 05 Aug 1967 India v Pakistan AFC Asian Cup 1-1 Draw 3 31 Oct 1967 India v Pakistan AFC Asian Cup 1-1 Draw 4 20 Oct 1984 India v Pakistan AFC Asian Cup 2-0 Won 5 30 Nov 1987 India v Pakistan South Asian Federation Games 0-0 Draw 6 22 Dec 1991 Pakistan v India South Asian Federation Games 0-0 Draw 7 07 Jul 1992 India v Pakistan AFC Asian Cup 2-0 Won 8 23 Jul 1993 Pakistan v India South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 1-1 Draw 9 15 Dec 1993 India v Pakistan South Asian Federation Games 2-2 Draw 10 11 Sep 1997 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2-0 Won 11 20 Oct 1998 India v Pakistan South Asian Nations Cup 0-0 Draw 12 26 Apr 1999 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2-0 Won 13 26 Sep 1999 India v Pakistan South Asian Federation Games 5-2 Won 14 12 May 2002 India v Pakistan International Friendly 0-0 Draw 15 17 May 2002 India v Pakistan International Friendly 0-0 Draw 16 10 Jan 2003 Pakistan v India South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 1-0 Loss 17 20 Jan 2003 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2-1 Won 18 12 Jun 2005 Pakistan v India International Friendly 1-1 Draw 19 16 Jun 2005 Pakistan v India International Friendly 0-1 Won 20 18 Jun 2005 Pakistan v India International Friendly 3-0 Loss 21 05 Jun 2008 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2-1 Won 22 23 Mar 2011 Pakistan v India International Friendly 1-3 Won 23 01 Sep 2013 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 1-0 Won 24 12 Sep 2018 India v Pakistan South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 3-1 Won

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between these two giants. Every tackle, pass, and goal will carry the weight of national pride, with the fans passionately cheering their teams on from the stands and millions more watching from around the world.

The stage is set, the players are ready, and a fierce battle awaits. Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown as India and Pakistan go head-to-head in a match that promises to be intense, enthralling, and unforgettable.

SAFF Championship 2023: India's Schedule

June 21, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 PM

June 24, Saturday: India vs Nepal - 7:30 PM

June 27, Tuesday: India vs Kuwait - 7:30 PM

Where is the SAFF Championship 2023 being held?



The SAFF Championship 2023 will be held in Bengaluru, India.

Where will SAFF Championship 2023 match be telecast?

SAFF Championship 2023 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

Where can the SAFF Championship 2023 be live-streamed?

The SAFF Championship 2023 will exclusively livestream on FanCode.