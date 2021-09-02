Top
India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 2
silver 6
Bronze 5
india
Football

India vs Nepal International Friendly- Live Blog- Line-ups, Updates, Scores, and more

India takes on Nepal in the first of the two friendly matches today in the Kathmandu. Here is our live blog for the match,.

The Indian Captain - Sunil Chhetri (Source: AIFF Media)
The Indian Captain - Sunil Chhetri (Source: AIFF Media)

By

Siddharth Mishra

Updated: 2021-09-02T19:10:09+05:30

The Indian Football team is back in action today, as they take on Nepal today in the first of the two friendly matches today in the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu.


The two friendly games will be India's first matches after the joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup qualifiers, and will also act as the preparatory games to the upcoming SAFF Cup, to be held in the Maldives.

The match against Nepal is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 pm local time, and would not be telecasted in India. The match will be live streamed on Indian Football's official facebook page. You can read out match preview about the match here.

We will be posting minute by minute live updates on our channel from the time the line-ups are out.


Live Updates

Football Indian Football Sunil Chhetri 
