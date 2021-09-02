Football
India vs Nepal International Friendly- Live Blog- Line-ups, Updates, Scores, and more
India takes on Nepal in the first of the two friendly matches today in the Kathmandu. Here is our live blog for the match,.
The Indian Football team is back in action today, as they take on Nepal today in the first of the two friendly matches today in the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu.
The two friendly games will be India's first matches after the joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup qualifiers, and will also act as the preparatory games to the upcoming SAFF Cup, to be held in the Maldives.
The match against Nepal is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 pm local time, and would not be telecasted in India. The match will be live streamed on Indian Football's official facebook page. You can read out match preview about the match here.
We will be posting minute by minute live updates on our channel from the time the line-ups are out.
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2021 1:40 PM GMT
Full time: Nepal 1-1 India
That's that then. India manage to snatch a draw after going down one goal, Nepal were attacking in the closing stages, egged on by the home crowd but the Blue Tigers managed to hold on.
- 2 Sep 2021 1:27 PM GMT
82' India get a brilliant chance following a Thapa freekick as the ball is sent across the face of the goal but Manvir can't quite capitalise.
- 2 Sep 2021 1:15 PM GMT
70' India have switched things around and the changes seem to be working in their favour, but they need to push forward and get that winner.
- 2 Sep 2021 1:05 PM GMT
60' INDIA LEVEL!
GOAAAAL. Anirudh Thapa forces the ball into the net to draw level for India. The Blue Tigers had been mounting the pressure for a while and it was Chhetri who took a left-footed shot from outside the box which the Nepali keeper could not parry away to safety. Thapa rushes in and scores off the rebound.
- 2 Sep 2021 12:55 PM GMT
50' Nepal 1-0 India
The second half has started and it's almost chaotic outside the Nepal box as the Nepali goalkeeper is forced outside the penalty box and he handles it giving away a freekick in a dangerous position. However, Thapa's delivery is weak.
- 2 Sep 2021 12:33 PM GMT
HT: Nepal 1-0 India
It's Half Time and Nepal still lead 1-0. India have been quite poor, they have been too patient and safe and not tried to REALLY attack, there's no sense of urgency to get the goal, Sunil Chhetri has been nullified by Nepal's defenders and the midfield has been quite poor. On top of that, Sana's horrid back pass has gifted Nepal the goal. Work to do in the second half for the Blue Tigers.
- 2 Sep 2021 12:26 PM GMT
40' Nepal 1-0 India
It was an absolute disaster of a back pass by Sana, lacked the pace to reach GSS and Anjan made no mistakes. Extremely poor from India, now they have a game to chase.
- 2 Sep 2021 12:23 PM GMT
NEPAL TAKE 1-0 LEAD
Nepal break the deadlock as a backpass by Sana to the keeper Gurpreet is intercepted by Anjan Bista who rounds up GSS and slots it home.
- 2 Sep 2021 12:12 PM GMT
Nepal with a chance!
26' Nepal string together a good move, with a couple of nice passes in midfield. The right winger dribbles a little, sends Akash Mishra to the floor but his cross is poor and Gurpreet can collect with ease.