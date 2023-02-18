Football
India vs Nepal, Women's Friendly: IND 0-0 NEP at Full Time — Highlights
India's women's football team dominated the match but the score remained 0-0.
Captain Indumathi Kathiseran and Manisha Kalyan got India off to an attacking start in the first half against Nepal in the second women's International football friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Soumya Guguloth, Dalima Chibber and Karthika Angamuthu also troubled the Nepal goal late in the half but the score remained goalless. After a 2-2 draw in their previous outing, the result is 0-0 today as the road ahead in the Olympic qualifiers seems a tough one.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2023 3:26 PM GMT
Full Time: India 0-0 Nepal
No goals tonight in Chennai. Some bright performances from Manisha, Dalima, Indumathi, Sandhya, Bala Devi over the two legs, but India have ended this series with two draws vs Nepal.
2-2 earlier, 0-0 today.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:18 PM GMT
90 ' - Dalima delivers a great cross
India have Nepal on the mat, their goalkeeper is off her line, but somehow the ball doesn't enter the goal. Dalima delivers a delicious cross and Sandhya getsa strong header in but the Nepal keeper saves again.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:04 PM GMT
75' - Still goalless, Indumathi, Manisha continue relentless attacks
Indumathi troubles the Nepal goal again! She is banging on the door. Manisha Kalyan continues to be an attacking threat.
- 18 Feb 2023 2:46 PM GMT
57' - Indumathi leads the charge again
Indumathi tears open the Nepal defence with a blazing run, but Nepal's keeper foils her again.
Anju Tamang and Ritu Rani doing some hard running in the defensive half to keep India's structure.
- 18 Feb 2023 2:35 PM GMT
India begin 2nd half on the attack
Manisha Kalyan hits the target from a free kick as the second half begins. India start the half on the attack.
- 18 Feb 2023 2:18 PM GMT
45' - Penalty shouts for foul on Soumya
Two minutes added on to the first half. The half started off on an attacking note from India but has been a dull affair in the later half.
Calls for a penalty after Soumya is pulled down in the box as she tries to cut in from the right. Not given.
- 18 Feb 2023 2:08 PM GMT
35' - Karthika tests the keeper
Karthika Angamuthu tests the Nepal keeper with a long ranger. Tipped over the bar. Great attempt!
Dalima tries to inject some pace into the game, which has dropped a lot of pace, but no way forward so far.
- 18 Feb 2023 1:59 PM GMT
28' - Nepal grow into game
Sabithra beats Dalima for pace on the left flank but her shot is saved by Chanu, who is playing today in Aditi's absence.
Indumathi tries to lead a counter-attack for India but finds no support.
- 18 Feb 2023 1:52 PM GMT
21' - Indumathi shoots at keeper
Manisha Kalyan being a livewire on the left flank. Indumathi finds herself with a clear shot at goal but can only find the keeper! Great chance missed.
- 18 Feb 2023 1:48 PM GMT
17' - Nepal get first chance through Sabitra Bhandari
Another dangerous attack by India as Indumathi delivers a cross from the right.
Nepal get a shot on goal as Sabitra Bhandari is allowed a free header just wide off the post.