India vs Nepal, Women's Friendly: IND 0-0 NEP at Full Time — Highlights

Captain Indumathi Kathiseran and Manisha Kalyan got India off to an attacking start in the first half against Nepal in the second women's International football friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Soumya Guguloth, Dalima Chibber and Karthika Angamuthu also troubled the Nepal goal late in the half but the score remained goalless. After a 2-2 draw in their previous outing, the result is 0-0 today as the road ahead in the Olympic qualifiers seems a tough one.

Highlights: