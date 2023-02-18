Log In
Football

India vs Nepal, Women's Friendly: IND 0-0 NEP at Full Time — Highlights

India's women's football team dominated the match but the score remained 0-0.

The Indian women's football team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 3:29 PM GMT

Captain Indumathi Kathiseran and Manisha Kalyan got India off to an attacking start in the first half against Nepal in the second women's International football friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Soumya Guguloth, Dalima Chibber and Karthika Angamuthu also troubled the Nepal goal late in the half but the score remained goalless. After a 2-2 draw in their previous outing, the result is 0-0 today as the road ahead in the Olympic qualifiers seems a tough one.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2023-02-18 13:15:53
