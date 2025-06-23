AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers: Rampant India crush Mongolia 13-0- Highlights

India couldn’t have asked for a better start to their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign, producing a record-shattering 13-0 win over Mongolia at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.

Pyari Xaxa was the undisputed star of the evening, netting five goals and delivering multiple assists in a performance full of flair and composure. Soumya Guguloth added two goals and several key contributions, while Priyadharshini Selladurai scored a brace of her own with two clinical finishes from outside the box. There were also goals for Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika, and Grace Dangmei, whose composed penalty completed the rout.

From the opening whistle, India dominated proceedings — sharp in the press, fluid in midfield, and ruthless in front of goal. The Blue Tigresses gave Mongolia no room to breathe, barely letting them into India's half and making a strong statement of intent in Group B.

Next up, Timor Leste on June 29 — and the Tigresses will go in brimming with confidence.

