Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers: Rampant India crush Mongolia 13-0- Highlights
Pyari Xaxa scored five goals as the Blue Tigresses delivered a dominant all-round performance to start their campaign in style.
India couldn’t have asked for a better start to their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign, producing a record-shattering 13-0 win over Mongolia at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.
Pyari Xaxa was the undisputed star of the evening, netting five goals and delivering multiple assists in a performance full of flair and composure. Soumya Guguloth added two goals and several key contributions, while Priyadharshini Selladurai scored a brace of her own with two clinical finishes from outside the box. There were also goals for Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika, and Grace Dangmei, whose composed penalty completed the rout.
From the opening whistle, India dominated proceedings — sharp in the press, fluid in midfield, and ruthless in front of goal. The Blue Tigresses gave Mongolia no room to breathe, barely letting them into India's half and making a strong statement of intent in Group B.
Next up, Timor Leste on June 29 — and the Tigresses will go in brimming with confidence.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 23 Jun 2025 11:00 AM GMT
See You on Matchday 2!
Thank you for joining us tonight for what was a truly dominant display from the Blue Tigresses in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers opener. A 13-0 scoreline, a Pyari Xaxa masterclass, and a performance that set the tone for the campaign ahead.
We’ll be back with full coverage on June 29, when India take on Timor Leste in their second Group B clash. Until then, stay safe, stay loud, and keep backing the girls in orange!
- 23 Jun 2025 10:53 AM GMT
Full-Time: India 13–0 Mongolia!
A stunning start to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers for the Blue Tigresses, as India cruise to a 13-0 victory over Mongolia at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.
It was a masterclass in attacking football — Pyari Xaxa led the charge with five goals and multiple assists, Soumya Guguloth dazzled with two goals and several creative contributions, and Priyadharshini Selladurai grabbed a second-half brace. Eight different players featured on the scoresheet in what was a complete team performance.
Head coach Crispin Chettri couldn't have asked for a better start — control, cohesion, and clinical edge. India now turn their focus to the next match against Timor Leste on June 29, full of momentum and confidence.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:49 AM GMT
Three Minutes Added On!
The fourth official has signaled three minutes of added time at the end of this goal-laden contest in Chiang Mai. With India leading 13-0, it's been a statement performance.
The Blue Tigresses will look to see out the final moments with the same control they've maintained all game, while Mongolia will be hoping the whistle comes soon to end a tough outing.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:45 AM GMT
86' GOAL! Priyadharshini Bags a Brace!
India make it 13–0, and it’s Priyadharshini Selladurai once again with a stunning finish — this time off a smart assist from none other than Pyari Xaxa.
Pyari, having scored five already, turned provider with a sharp cut-back from the right side of the box. Priyadharshini met it with precision and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner, giving the Mongolian goalkeeper absolutely no chance.
That’s a brace for Priyadharshini and an assist added to Pyari’s dazzling night — India are in unstoppable form.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:34 AM GMT
75' GOAL! Grace Dangmei Converts from the Spot !
It just keeps getting better for India! Grace Dangmei steps up and calmly slots home from the penalty spot to take India’s tally to 12 in this one-sided affair.
The penalty was awarded, and Grace made no mistake, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a composed finish low into the corner.
Another goal, another scorer, and India continue to showcase their attacking depth in this ruthless display.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:33 AM GMT
GOAL! Priyadharshini Strikes from Range!
And the goals keep coming in Chiang Mai! This time it's Priyadharshini Selladurai who joins the scoresheet with a cracking effort from just outside the box.
After India recycled possession at the edge of the final third, Priyadharshini found herself with a bit of space and didn’t hesitate. She unleashed a powerful, low-driven shot that flew past a crowded box and beat the Mongolian keeper, who barely saw it coming.
It’s India 11–0, with yet another name on the scoresheet. A complete showcase of depth, dominance, and attacking flair from the Blue Tigresses.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:31 AM GMT
70' GOAL! Malavika Gets on the Scoresheet!
It’s 10 for India! A smart and composed finish from Malavika seals a double-digit scoreline as the Blue Tigresses continue to dismantle Mongolia.
The play began with Kiran Pisda making a surging run forward. As the Mongolian goalkeeper rushed out of her box to intercept the ball at Kiran’s feet, Kiran kept her cool and spotted Malavika in space.
She slid a perfectly weighted pass across, and Malavika simply rolled it into an open net. A calm, unselfish assist — and a clinical finish. India now lead 10–0 in a performance to remember.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:27 AM GMT
66' GOAL! Rimpa Haldar Joins the Party!
India keep piling it on, this time it’s Rimpa Haldar (No. 18) who gets on the scoresheet to make it 9-0 in Chiang Mai. The move came from the right, sparked by substitute Malavika, who’s made an immediate impact since coming on.
Malavika made a driving run down the flank and played a smart cut-back into the box. Rimpa timed her run perfectly, arriving unmarked and coolly slotting it past the helpless Mongolian keeper.
Another well-worked team goal, and now seven different goal involvements for India — the Blue Tigresses are putting on a complete performance.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:21 AM GMT
58' GOAL! Soumya Adds Her Second!
Another mistake at the back and Soumya Guguloth punishes Mongolia with her second goal of the match. The move started with a simple ball played through from midfield — not the most threatening pass, but Soumya showed hunger, sprinting after it with intent.
As she entered the box, Zambaga Tumurbat, the Mongolian goalkeeper, rushed out and got her hands to the ball first — but she couldn't hold on. The ball slipped loose, and Soumya pounced, calmly slotting it into an open net.
It’s now India 8–0, and the floodgates are well and truly open. Soumya’s pressing and awareness continue to make the difference.
- 23 Jun 2025 10:15 AM GMT
55' GOAL! Pyari Xaxa Scores Her Fifth!
It’s raining goals in Chiang Mai and Pyari Xaxa just can’t stop scoring! She bags her fifth goal of the match, capping off another fluid attacking move by India.
Once again, it was Soumya Guguloth pulling the strings, she drifted into space down the right and delivered a perfectly timed pass into the box to Grace. Pyari made a sharp diagonal run, latched onto it with confidence, and slotted it home with ease.
The combination of Soumya’s creativity and Pyari’s lethal finishing is proving too much for Mongolia. It’s 7-0 now — pure dominance from the Blue Tigresses.