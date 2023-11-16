FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India vs Kuwait - Match preview, LIVE streaming info

The Indian men’s football team is set to kick off their journey towards the combined qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup with a clash against Kuwait in the second round of the qualifiers. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday at 10:00 PM IST.

India finds itself in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. With only the top two teams advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the stakes are high. Additionally, the top two teams from each group will secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

While the Blue Tigers (ranked 102nd) have never progressed to the third round of AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a changed format and their impressive form in 2023 present an opportunity to create history.



India holds a higher rank at 102, but Kuwait (ranked 136) showcased its capability during the SAFF Championship. Although Sunil Chhetri and his team emerged victorious in the final on penalties, facing Kuwait on their home turf presents a different challenge. A strong start to the campaign is vital, given the fierce competition in Group A.



India Squad:

Coach Igor Stimac's squad boasts a mix of experienced players and emerging talents:

-Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

-Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose

-Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Apuia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam

-Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lalianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri

Where to Watch:

Kuwait vs India

-Date: November 16

-Time: 10:00 PM IST

-Venue: Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait

-Live Stream: Sony LIV, Alkass Sports 3, Jio TV