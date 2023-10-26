Bg

Paris Olympic Qualifiers: India 0-7 Japan -Highlights

2024 AFC Women's Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament: India lost 0-7 to Japan.

Indian Women's football team (File Photo/AIFF)

Updated: 26 Oct 2023 12:07 PM GMT

AFC Olympic Qualifiers: India's women's football team suffered a humongous 0-7 defeat at the hands of Japanese women's team. Japan's Yoshino Nakashima proved to be the player of the match as she scored a brace and registered a couple of assists as well.

At the Half time, India was trailing just by 0-1 but in the second half Japan showed their experience and scored as many as 6 goals to finish the match with a 7-0 win. Vietnam and Uzbekistan, both ranked higher than India, are the two other opponents India will face next week as to look to make it to the final round. The group winner is guaranteed a place in the next round while one of three second-placed teams will also make it.

