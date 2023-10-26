Football
Paris Olympic Qualifiers: India 0-7 Japan -Highlights
2024 AFC Women's Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament: India lost 0-7 to Japan.
AFC Olympic Qualifiers: India's women's football team suffered a humongous 0-7 defeat at the hands of Japanese women's team. Japan's Yoshino Nakashima proved to be the player of the match as she scored a brace and registered a couple of assists as well.
At the Half time, India was trailing just by 0-1 but in the second half Japan showed their experience and scored as many as 6 goals to finish the match with a 7-0 win. Vietnam and Uzbekistan, both ranked higher than India, are the two other opponents India will face next week as to look to make it to the final round. The group winner is guaranteed a place in the next round while one of three second-placed teams will also make it.
As it Happened:
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2023 12:07 PM GMT
That's it from this match, Thank you for joining in!
It was not a good start of the campaign for Indian women's team, they will look to bounce back in the other two matches of the group against Vietnam and Uzbekistan.
- 26 Oct 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Full Time: Japan 7-0 India
Indian women's team started their Paris olympic qualifiers Round-2 with a huge 0-7 defeat against Asian Games Champion Japan.
- 26 Oct 2023 11:51 AM GMT
87' - Excellent save by Shreya
Shreya hooda denied another goal to Japan after she made an fingertip save on a headed shot from the corner.
- 26 Oct 2023 11:46 AM GMT
81' Japan 7-0 India
Another Assist from Nakashima gave japan a 7-0 lead, Naomoto took a direct shot after a minus pass from Nakashima which take a big deflection from Indian players' leg before entering the goal.
- 26 Oct 2023 11:35 AM GMT
73' Sixth goal for Japan
Indian Defence conceded another goal after 10 minutes of resilience from Japanese no.17 Kiko Seike, who scored on an another easy tap in from the cross of Nakashima.
- 26 Oct 2023 11:20 AM GMT
56' Third goal in quick succession from Japan
Mayiba Moriya goal take Japan 5-0 up,Indian defence in dismay after 3 quick goals in a span of 5 minutes. How quickly the game has changed completely!
- 26 Oct 2023 11:16 AM GMT
54' another Goal for Japan
Japan takes 4-0 lead after a headed goal from Tanaka which chipped Indian Goalkeeper Shreya
- 26 Oct 2023 11:15 AM GMT
53' Japan take 3-0 lead
Second goal of the second half from Japan, this time from Honoka Hiyashi, who converted a KG goal at Goalkeeper's near end
- 26 Oct 2023 11:09 AM GMT
46' Japan Scores second Goal
Japanese no.15 nakashima completed her brace after she scored an easy tap in at the far end of the Goalkeeper after a loopy cross from the right side from japanese no.8 Hikaru.
Is that the end of the resilience?
- 26 Oct 2023 10:57 AM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 0-1 Japan
Ritu Rani makes a last-gasp tackle. Sweety takes a blow to the face in injury time, but after all the relentless attacks, India holds on till the half-time break.
Just the 17th minute goal separating the two teams.