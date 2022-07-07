CWG Begin In
Open Nordic Cup U16: India loses to Faroe Islands on penalties- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

India end their inaugural Open Nordic U16 Cup without registering a single point.

Indian U-17 Womens Football Team (Source: Indian Football)
Indian U-17 Women's Football Team (Source: Indian Football)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-07T16:46:00+05:30

Despite dominating possession and the game in general throughout the match, Faroe Islands were able to further worsen India's first Nordic Cup experience by handing them their third defeat in a row. Thomas Dennerby will take some positives from today's match as the performance level was much better than earlier outings.

With two Indian misses, Faroe Islands won the penalty shootout 4-2. Luck wasn't on the young tigresses' side but they will take this tournament as a learning experience.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup set to be held in India.

