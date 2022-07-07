Football
Open Nordic Cup U16: India loses to Faroe Islands on penalties- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
India end their inaugural Open Nordic U16 Cup without registering a single point.
Despite dominating possession and the game in general throughout the match, Faroe Islands were able to further worsen India's first Nordic Cup experience by handing them their third defeat in a row. Thomas Dennerby will take some positives from today's match as the performance level was much better than earlier outings.
With two Indian misses, Faroe Islands won the penalty shootout 4-2. Luck wasn't on the young tigresses' side but they will take this tournament as a learning experience.
The focus now shifts to the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup set to be held in India.
Live Updates
- 7 July 2022 11:09 AM GMT
- 7 July 2022 11:09 AM GMT
Faraoe Islands win on penalties.
India loses their third match on the trot, as Faroe Islands win the match via the penalty shootout (4-2).
- 7 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
Full Time.
The match ends 0-0. The result will be decided on penalties.
Stay tuned.
- 7 July 2022 10:52 AM GMT
93'- Yellow card
Shubhangi Singh gets booked for kicking the ball away in anger.
- 7 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT
90'- Match goes into injury time
Four minutes added as injury time.
- 7 July 2022 10:47 AM GMT
88'- India still pushing on
The girls in orange are desperate to end their tournament with three points on the table. They just have a couple of minutes to do so.
- 7 July 2022 10:45 AM GMT
85'- Long distance shot!
In a swing of desperation, a Faroe Islands player smashed the ball which looped and dipped to almost spell trouble for the Indian goalie. Thankfully for Dennerby's side, the goalkeeper was mindful to punch it away. The Islands seem more active in the closing minutes.
- 7 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT
80'- India 0-0 Faroe Islands
Both teams are defensively solid, preventing the other from scoring a goal. 10 minutes to go in this slow-paced match.
- 7 July 2022 10:33 AM GMT
74'- One more change by Thomas Dennerby
Naketa gives away to Varshika.
- 7 July 2022 10:31 AM GMT
70'- Double substitution for India
Neha gives way to Kajol Dsouza while Shailja comes off for Shelia Devi.