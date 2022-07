Open Nordic Cup U16: India loses to Faroe Islands on penalties- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Despite dominating possession and the game in general throughout the match, Faroe Islands were able to further worsen India's first Nordic Cup experience by handing them their third defeat in a row. Thomas Dennerby will take some positives from today's match as the performance level was much better than earlier outings.

And that's the end of the game! Faroe Islands ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ด win the penalty shootout against India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ



IND (2) 0-0 (4) FRO



IND: โœ โŒ โœ โŒ

FRO: โœ โœ โœ โŒ โœ #INDFRO โš”๏ธ #BackTheBlue ๐Ÿ’™ #ShePower ๐Ÿ‘ง #IndianFootball โšฝ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/r6X36t6UJm โ€” Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 7, 2022

With two Indian misses, Faroe Islands won the penalty shootout 4-2. Luck wasn't on the young tigresses' side but they will take this tournament as a learning experience.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup set to be held in India.