A historical goal, a golden chance lost and a touching farewell: India's tryst with Brazil

The Indian National Women's Football team started their Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino campaign with a 1-6 defeat against hosts Brazil on Friday morning at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil. Despite the big difference in the scoreline, Thomas Dennerby's team produced a commendable performance against the world no.7 team, keeping the score down to 2-1 till the second half.

It was only in the second half when the Seleção side outclassed the Indians completely and made the difference. For the hosts, Ary Borges scored a brace. Kerolin, Debinha, Giovana Queiroz and Geyse Ferreira each scored once. We take a look at the crucial moments of the match.

Historical Goal

For the first time in the history of Indian Football, India faced Brazil in a senior-level match at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil. And to mark this special occasion, young Indian forward Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack at the 7th minute of the match.

🇮🇳 India scores against Brazil 🇧🇷



Yes, you heard that right.



A historic goal by Manisha Kalyan. #IndianFootball #BRAIND pic.twitter.com/fecSj2C6Y7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 26, 2021

A long clearance from the Indian half found Pyari Xaxa who chested the ball towards Manisha on the left-wing. Seeing the space ahead of her, the Indian forward continued her darting run and suddenly attempted a brilliant left-footer from the edge of the box, putting the ball past a diving Lele.

India missed a golden chance to take the lead



After scoring the equaliser, the India team looked confident and put up great resistance against the Brazilian team and also launched quick counterattacks whenever they got the chance. At around the 26th minute, India got a brilliant opening. Kamala started the counterattack and played the ball towards Manisha. The young Indian forward who has already converted one earlier in the match shifted to her right and took a shot. But unfortunately for her and the Indian team, it got blocked and India was denied to take the lead.

"India are mounting the pressure on Brazil," said the commentators.



Set- piece move from India almost ended up as the equaliser

At around the 36' mark, Brazil restored their lead through Giovana Costa. A few minutes after that India came close to equalising for the second time in the match. Anju's corner found an unmarked Sanju in the box. Seeing the opportunity, Sanju tried a volley at goal. But unfortunately, her effort was just off target, denying India a chance to restore parity.

A brilliant farewell for the Brazilian legend

Brazilian legendary midfielder Formiga hung up her boots after facing the Indian eves today. In her 26-year career, she has appeared in seven world cups and was runners up in the 2007 edition. She also took part in seven Olympics, winning silver medals twice in 2004 and 2008.

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑖𝑡'𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡!🤝



After the game was done, the Indian Women's Football Team congratulated Brazil's Formiga, who retired after playing for 26 years.



The legend obliged the Indian girls with pictures.🙌



📽️:@IndianFootball | #BRAIND⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X86KUkPcAD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 26, 2021

The 43-year-old midfielder came in as a sub in her final match replacing Debinha at around the 78th minute. After the match, she was given a guard of honour by both teams.



The Indian team will face Chile in their second match of the Four-Nation tournament.