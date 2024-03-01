Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-16 Women's C'ship LIVE: India leads 3-0 vs Bhutan - Scores, Updates Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian women's team's match against Bhutan in the inaugural SAFF U-16 Women's Championship on Friday.

SAFF U-16 Womens Cship LIVE: India leads 3-0 vs Bhutan - Scores, Updates Blog
X

Indian women's U16 team faces Bhutan in the first match of the SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Nepal on March 1.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 March 2024 9:40 AM GMT

The inaugural SAFF U-16 Women's Championships will kick off on Friday, with the Indian girls taking on Bhutan at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal.

The match will kick off at 2:45 PM IST.

The Indian team, in the past, won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.

Nepal and Bangladesh are the other sides participating in the event.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-03-01 08:30:22
>Load More
Indian Womens Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X