SAFF U-16 Women's C'ship LIVE: India leads 3-0 vs Bhutan - Scores, Updates Blog

The inaugural SAFF U-16 Women's Championships will kick off on Friday, with the Indian girls taking on Bhutan at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal.

The match will kick off at 2:45 PM IST.

The Indian team, in the past, won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.

Nepal and Bangladesh are the other sides participating in the event.

