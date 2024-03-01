Football
SAFF U-16 Women's C'ship LIVE: India leads 3-0 vs Bhutan - Scores, Updates Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian women's team's match against Bhutan in the inaugural SAFF U-16 Women's Championship on Friday.
The inaugural SAFF U-16 Women's Championships will kick off on Friday, with the Indian girls taking on Bhutan at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal.
The match will kick off at 2:45 PM IST.
The Indian team, in the past, won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.
Nepal and Bangladesh are the other sides participating in the event.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 1 March 2024 9:40 AM GMT
23' Indian defence blocks Bhutan
Bhutan tries to make inroads into the Indian half, but the Indian defenders put up a solid show to block them.
- 1 March 2024 9:38 AM GMT
21' Another brilliant save
The Bhutanese gaolkeeper makes another stunning save. But her teammates are yet to make an attack.
- 1 March 2024 9:37 AM GMT
20' Save!
Bhutanese goalkeeper makes a superb save to deny India a chance to extend their lead.
- 1 March 2024 9:36 AM GMT
19' Header by Shveta
But it misses the target this time. India 3-0 Bhutan
- 1 March 2024 9:33 AM GMT
16' Goal! India leads 3-0
Anushka completes a brace as she taps into a pass from captain Shveta and dispatches the ball into the goal. India takes a 3-0 lead in no time.
- 1 March 2024 9:32 AM GMT
15' Bhutan struggles
Bhutan is unable to take the attack into the Indian half. Right now, India is all through the Bhutanese box and waiting for chances to score more goals. It could be a high-scoring game.
- 1 March 2024 9:29 AM GMT
12' Goal! India goes 2-0 up
A grave mistake by the Bhutanese goalkeeper. She fails to grab the ball properly and Pearl Fernandes makes no mistake in dispatching the ball into the goal. India takes a 2-0 lead in the match.
- 1 March 2024 9:27 AM GMT
11' Off-side
Bhutan is under pressure. India gets another chance inside the box. But the referee signals off-side. A respite for Bhutan.
- 1 March 2024 9:25 AM GMT
8' Brilliant long ranger
India looks mighty here. This time comes a long ranger from the left side. But the shot misses the target.
- 1 March 2024 9:24 AM GMT
7' Missed chances for India
Bhutanese defence is being rattled here by India. At the same time, the Indian players fail to score from close range.