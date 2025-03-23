AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Injury-hit India face Bangladesh test – Preview

44 years and 5 months.

That’s how long Bangladesh has waited for another shot at the AFC Asian Championships.

On March 25, 2025, that wait will culminate as they cross the 350+ kilometer journey to Shillong, Meghalaya, to face India in the opening match of their 12th attempt to qualify for Asia’s premier football competition.

Back in 1980, Bangladeshi football was at its peak. Hovering around the 110-120 mark in the FIFA rankings, they were neck-and-neck with India in the SAFF region.

Even today, these two nations remain the only ones from SAFF to have played in the Asian Championships.

But despite Bangladesh’s resilience and fight over the years, India has consistently found a way past them.

In 16 official competitive meetings, India boasts 8 wins, while Bangladesh’s only victory came in the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup semi-final—a triumph that remains their last international trophy to date.

Choudhury Debuts, Bangladesh Hopes Rise

For decades, Bangladesh’s football scene has revolved around the Dhaka giants—Abahani & Mohammedan, with Bashundhara Kings emerging as a dominant force in recent years.

Unsurprisingly, 11 players in Javier Cabrera's squad for India hail from Bashundhara Kings, while 5 come from Abahani, and the rest are spread across Bangladesh Police FC and other domestic clubs.

However, one name stood out in the squad announcement—Hamza Choudhury.

A FA Cup champion with Leicester City, currently on loan at Sheffield United, Choudhury’s switch to Bangladesh was met with enormous anticipation.

The clash against India is expected to be his debut for the Red & Greens.

A tenacious midfielder, he ranks among the best in the English Championship for tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances, showcasing his defensive prowess.

Many regard him as the highest-profile footballer ever to represent a South Asian nation.

Bangladesh’s captain Jamal Bhuyan welcomed Hamza’s arrival with high praise, even exclaiming:

"Our Messi has come to us."

Adding further excitement is the selection of 20-year-old Al-Amin, the top domestic scorer in the Bangladesh Premier League with 7 goals in 10 games.

Meanwhile, Fahamedul Islam, a Bangladesh-origin player based in Italy, was initially called up but later omitted, with Cabrera citing the need for further integration into the squad.

Overcoming Post-Qualifier Blues

Both India and Bangladesh failed to advance from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round, finishing 3rd and 4th in their respective groups.

India fell short by just 2 points, while Bangladesh endured a miserable campaign—securing just 1 point in 6 games, scoring only once and conceding 20.

Since then, India has played 5 matches, winning just once—a 3-0 victory over the Maldives. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has played 4, winning two and losing two, including a split series against Bhutan and the Maldives.

However, Bangladesh’s last international match was way back in November 2024, making India the fresher side going into this fixture.

The biggest concern for both teams? Scoring goals. Since the conclusion of their World Cup qualification campaign, neither side has even averaged a goal per game.

Survival of the fittest

India enters the group as the highest-ranked team and is expected to qualify for the AFC Asian Championships 2027 by topping the group. Bangladesh, the lowest-ranked side, faces an uphill battle.

Indian head coach Manolo Márquez understands the pressure of expectations, stating:

"We are a Pot 1 team, and we need to show why we are the favorites to qualify. We have six games, and we need to top the group and qualify for the Asian Cup."

The Bangladesh camp, however, remains optimistic.

Rakib Hossain, the joint top scorer and assist provider among domestic players in the Bangladesh Premier League, acknowledges India’s strength but believes his team is far better organized than when they last met in the 2021 SAFF Championship, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite being favorites, India has been hit with a series of injuries. Four players from the original 26-man squad have already been ruled out: Ashish Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes (injured during the Maldives match).

To fill the gaps, Udanta Singh and Macarton Nickson (of Northeast United) have been called up, with Macarton earning his maiden national team call-up.

Brison Fernandes (FC Goa), who missed the Maldives match due to a knock, is expected to make the squad.

With only one team from the group securing direct qualification, India knows the importance of a strong start. The Blue Tigers aim to qualify for the Asian Cup for a third consecutive time—a feat never achieved before.

For Bangladesh, this marks the beginning of what they hope will be a footballing renaissance. With a fresh squad, an elite midfielder in Hamza Choudhury, and the hunger to prove themselves, the Bengal Tigers will look to roar again—starting in Shillong.