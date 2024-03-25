India gears up for Afghanistan challenge in must-win FIFA World Cup qualifier

India will face Afghanistan tomorrow in a crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier game set to take place in Guwahati. The Blue Tigers must secure a victory to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

This match also marks the 150th cap for veteran player and Indian team captain, Sunil Chhetri. Head coach Igor Stimac expressed, "We hope our captain will make it memorable on March 26 for all Indian fans and himself.” Chhetri, who has scored 93 goals in 149 appearances, aims to bolster his goal tally tomorrow and lead his team to victory.

The Indian team remains mindful of their lackluster performance when these two sides last met on March 22 in Saudi Arabia, resulting in a disappointing 0-0 draw. Stimac and his squad are determined to leave that behind and deliver a stronger performance for both the fans and themselves.

With the exception of Sahal Abdul Samad, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, all other players are fit for selection.

In their history, India has faced Afghanistan 12 times in all competitions, securing victory in seven matches while Afghanistan claimed only one win. India also boasts a significant goal difference of +13 against Afghanistan.

The kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm IST and will be broadcast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1HD, Sports18 3, and JioCinema.