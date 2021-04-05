Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Women's Football: India vs Uzbekistan LIVE - Live Blog, Score, Updates and Result

Indumathi Kathiresan will be leading the Indian team out against Uzbekistan in what will be India's first of two friendlies in 4 days.

India vs Uzbekistan womens football live blog score updates result
X

Indian women's national football team (Source: AIFF)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-04-05T16:54:16+05:30

Hello and welcome to all the football fans who have tuned in for the Indian women's national team's friendly match against Uzbekistan at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk. Indumathi Kathiresan will be leading the Indian girls today and in the next friendly against Belarus. The girls have been training in Goa since December and will be itching to put their best foot forward after an exposure trip to Turkey in February.

Watch this space for all the live updates from the game. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm IST.

.

.

.


Live Updates

>Load More
Indian Football Women's Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X