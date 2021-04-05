Football
Women's Football: India vs Uzbekistan LIVE - Live Blog, Score, Updates and Result
Indumathi Kathiresan will be leading the Indian team out against Uzbekistan in what will be India's first of two friendlies in 4 days.
Hello and welcome to all the football fans who have tuned in for the Indian women's national team's friendly match against Uzbekistan at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk. Indumathi Kathiresan will be leading the Indian girls today and in the next friendly against Belarus. The girls have been training in Goa since December and will be itching to put their best foot forward after an exposure trip to Turkey in February.
Watch this space for all the live updates from the game. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 5 April 2021 11:24 AM GMT
Best wishes pouring in
Here's the President of AIFF wishing our girls the best....
- 5 April 2021 11:23 AM GMT
Another good grab by Aditi
Aditi Chauhan is called into action once again in what could have been a dangerous situation with an Uzbek attacker through on goal. She comes out just in time.
- 5 April 2021 11:21 AM GMT
Save by Aditi
Good attempt from the edge of the area from Uzbekistan but it is a comfortable save for Aditi Chauhan
- 5 April 2021 11:20 AM GMT
India coping well against Uzbekistan's threat
20 minutes into the game, India seems confident defensively and are looking to catch their opponents on the counter.
- 5 April 2021 11:17 AM GMT
Still goalless
We are 17 minutes into the game and it is still 0-0
- 5 April 2021 11:17 AM GMT
Good defending from India
Solid defending from Linthoingambi Devi who prevents a 1-on-1 situation for the Uzbek striker.
- 5 April 2021 11:14 AM GMT
India in the opposition box
12'
India finally manage to penetrate the opposition penalty box but it is an easy grab for the goalkeeper
- 5 April 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Poor passing from India
India's first counter-attacking opportunity goes begging after a mispass in midfield gives away possession
- 5 April 2021 11:07 AM GMT
Joy for the Uzbeks down the right..!
Uzbekistan are peppering India's left side of defence but as of now, India holds on
- 5 April 2021 11:05 AM GMT
Indian line-up
An update on India's starting xi:
Aditi, Sweety, Linthoingambi, Ranjana, Anju, Indumathi, Sangita, Dangmei, Manisha, Soumya, Pyari.