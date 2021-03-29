India vs UAE Football — Why is Eurosport's scoreboard in Arabic?

India have gotten off to a decent start in their international football friendly against UAE at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Although they are trailing at the moment, the midfield seems energetic due to the infusion of youth and defensively there haven't been many red flags so far. More on that as it happens.

More importantly, Eurosport haven't had any 'technical difficulties' so far and have given us a smooth video feed. However, what should bother Indian football fans is that Eurosport's telecast of the match features a scoreboard with the names of the two teams written in Arabic. Even the statistic charts, when displayed, have been in Arabic. Which begs the question:

'What is the point of having a telecast for the Indian viewers when most of them will not be able to make out what is being written anywhere on the screen?'

We understand that the entire arrangement was last minute. But the scoreboard as well as statistics charts are two of the core components of a video telecast in a football match. And if either is not legible or intelligible at all, it reduces the overall experience of settling down for an evening of football considerably.

Hopefully these things are noted by the All India Football Federation.