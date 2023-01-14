India U-17 National Team receives sports science boost

All India Football Federation on Friday, January 13, 2023, joined hands with Ahmedabad-based company, TransStadia, for enhancing the preparations of the India U-17 Men's National Team for the upcming AFC U-17 Asian Cup.



The company will provide all the assistance and support in integrating sports science into the training analysis of the U-17 team and the players. It would also ensure the best preparations for the team, which will go to Thailand in July 2023 for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.



AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said: "Sport Science is a very important aspect of football, as well as training and development of the team and players. As part of our strategic goals and objectives, sport science will be integrated with all our national teams. This is just the first step, and we are starting with India U-17 National Team.



"We are also going to have a very specific department in this very area and that way, we would like to engage the vast knowledge of football science into the training and development of players and our team."

