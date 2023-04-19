India U-17 wins big against Atletico Madrid U-16

India U-17 boys defeated Atletico Madrid's U-17 boys team convincingly in a 4-1 win on Wednesday at the city of Alcala de Hanares in Madrid. This was the first match for the Blue Colts in Spain of a string of fixtures with the intent of preparing for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Bibiano Fernandes' men wasted no time in breaking the deadlock and taking the lead as Korou Singh went for the goal from his usual right flank and scored to give India a very early lead, right at the 6th minute.



Atletico too came back with vigour and the intention to equalise as they kept attacking India's box with a barrage of attacks. However, the Blue Colts' backline stood their ground and averted the threats quite comfortably.

In the 32nd minute of the match, it was Korou again who was involved in India's second goal, this time assisting Lalpekhlua who didn't think twice before burying the chance in the back of the net. Just two minutes later, it was Lalpekhlua who collected an assist as Shashwat got his team's third goal.

Soon enough, Madrid opened their account, in the 38th minute, courtesy Gabriel who put away the rebound from Sahil's brilliant save from the initial attempt on goal.

Second half saw a determined Atletico Madrid, raring to get back into the game, but goalie Sahil was on his best display, springing into action as and when needed. At the fag end of the game in the 89th minute, India scored once more as Korou collected his second assist, this time providing for Gogocha.

Next, the India U-17 boys will face Leganes U-18 on 25th April.