India gets two spots in AFC Champions League 2 2024/25

India will get two spots in AFC Champions League 2 2024/2025 (formerly known as AFC Cup), the second-tier club football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

On basis of the latest AFC Club Competitions Ranking, India is ranked 17th in West Asia with a total of 22.806 points. Saudi Arabia topped the chart with a total of 103.148 points.

Due to the low ranking, India won't have any representation in the top-tier competition AFC Champions League Elite (formerly knowns as AFC Champions League).

India lost the sole spot last year after poor performance from Indian clubs in the tournament and low co-efficient rating. Mumbai City FC became the last Indian club to feature in the tournament.

Last year, AFC rebranded both tournaments to name it AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Champions League 2.

🚨 | India to have two spots (direct & indirect) in the AFC Champions League 2 from 2025/26 season as a result of staying in top-10 in West Asia👏🏻 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/jn3F64IY5V — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 28, 2024

Slots offered to India:



Slot 1- AFC Champions League 2 Group Stage:

The regular season winners of the Indian Super League 2023/24 will take direct entry to the group stage. As it stands for today, Mohun Bagan Super Giants will take the Group Stage spot after they trumped Mumbai City FC to win the regular season.

Slot 2- AFC Champions League 2 Qualifying round Playoffs:

The second spot offered to India is in the qualifying playoffs – winning which that team can progress to the group stages. As it stands for today, East Bengal will take the playoff spot after winning the Super Cup last season.

Apart from these slots, India won't have any other slot in AFC Champions League Elite or AFC Challenge League, the third-tier tournament making a comeback after ten years.