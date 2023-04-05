India to participate in Merdeka Cup 2023 from 14 to 17 October

The Football Association of Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday that the coveted Merdeka Cup will be held between 14th and 17th October, 2023 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. The four participating teams include India, Palestine, Lebanon, and hosts Malaysia.

Mesyuarat Pertama LOC Menjelang Pestabola Merdeka 2023 Edisi Ke-42



Mesyuarat Jawatankuasa Pengelolaan Pertandingan (LOC) ini telah diadakan di Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, pagi tadi.



▶️ Baca penuh & lagi gambar di https://t.co/Kh3e1ApJsK#FAM #HarimauMalaya #PestabolaMerdeka2023 pic.twitter.com/BizFhDDwBd — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) April 5, 2023

The Indian men's national team will be playing a host of international tournaments in the build up of AFC Asian Cup 2024 set to be held in Qatar. Igor Stimac's men recently clinched the Hero Tri Nation tournament, a friendly competition between Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic, and the Blue Tigers.



Back in January, All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran had confirmed India's participation in the Malaysian football tournament.

Had a fruitful discussion with Malaysian FA Prez.



Had a fruitful discussion with Malaysian FA Prez.

Confirmed India's participation in Merdeka Cup when it is staged. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) January 21, 2023

Apart from the Merdeka Cup, the Indian team is scheduled to play the Intercontinental Cup, the SAFF Championship, and the King's Cup, apart from the Asian Games and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.