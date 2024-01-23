India's FIFA Ranking plummets to 117 after disastrous AFC Asian Cup campaign

In the aftermath of an abysmal AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar, India finds itself grappling with a plummet in FIFA rankings, now standing at a disappointing 117. The Blue Tigers concluded their tournament with an unprecedented record of zero points, zero goals, and zero wins, marking it as one of the worst campaigns in their history.

[FIFA Rankings update : #AsianCup2023]

🇸🇾 Syria 1-0 🇮🇳 India



Points after match

🇸🇾 1255.74 (+ 15.51)

🇮🇳 1165.23 (- 15.51)



Rankings after match

🇸🇾 91 (🔼 1)

🇮🇳 117 (🔽 6)#FIFARankings — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) January 23, 2024

This dismal performance marks India's lowest FIFA ranking since 2017, a stark contrast to their peak that year at 96. The low point came after three defeats in the Asian Cup, underscoring the drastic decline as they now sit almost 20 ranks below that position.



The journey in Qatar began with a glimmer of hope as India displayed a strong first-half performance against Australia. However, the optimism quickly evaporated as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat with no response. The second match against Uzbekistan proved even more humiliating, witnessing India's abysmal performance resulting in a 3-0 defeat, leaving them goalless.

The final blow came as India faced Syria in their last group-stage encounter. India's aspirations took a hit with a 1-0 defeat, sealing their fate in the tournament. Syria, needing only a draw to qualify, showcased more intent than India, who required a win by a margin of two or more goals and relied on other group outcomes.

This disappointing campaign raises questions about the state of Indian football and the challenges the team must overcome to regain its footing on the international stage.