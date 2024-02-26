India's 23-member squad for SAFF U16 Women's Championship

India U16 women's team head coach Biby Thomas Muttath announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Lalitpur, Nepal, from March 1 to 10, 2024.

After being chosen in a selection trial, the probables had been training in Goa, from which the final 23 players were selected. The Young Tigresses will depart for Nepal on Tuesday, February 27.

This is the first time the tournament is being held for the U16s. India have twice won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship in 2018 and 2019, beating Bangladesh in the final on both occasions.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:

Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari.

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Bonifila Shullai, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi.

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Longajam Nira Chanu, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thanda Moni Baskey.

Forwards: Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes.

Head coach: Biby Thomas Muttath

India's schedule at the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:

March 1, 14:45 IST: India vs Bhutan

March 5, 14:45 IST: Bangladesh vs India

March 7, 14:45 IST: India vs Nepal

March 10, 14:45 IST: Final (top two teams from round-robin stage)

All matches will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur.