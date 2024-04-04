India's FIFA ranking slides to 121 in the recent update

In the latest FIFA ranking update, India's FIFA ranking plummeted to 121, following a defeat and draw against Afghanistan, who were placed at 151st position.

The fiercely contested matches, part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, saw India facing off against Afghanistan, with hopes of boosting their rankings under coach Stimac's leadership.

Despite a promising start, Afghanistan's determined comeback led to a 2-1 victory, dashing India's hopes and dealing a blow to their World Cup qualification prospects.

🚨 Addressing recent remarks on potential resignation IF INDIA FAILS TO MAKE IT TO ROUND 3, Coach Stimac clarified during the virtual meeting with AIFF that his statement was in response to a question in a press conference. #IndianFootball — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) April 4, 2024

This defeat starkly contrasts with India's previous FIFA ranking of 101, highlighting the challenges faced by the team. Afghanistan's resilience underscores their emergence as a formidable force in international football, while India now focuses on bouncing back in their upcoming fixtures.

India also dealt with a major blow in the Asian Cup where the Blue Tigers exited the tournament as the sole team to not score any goals and finishing on the last spot.

As India grapples with the repercussions of this setback, attention now turns to their upcoming fixtures as they seek to bounce back and reignite their World Cup aspirations.