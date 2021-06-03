Football
India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live Blog, Team News, Score, Updates, Results
Catch all the action, news and updates from India's FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Qatar in Doha here, on our Live Blog.
A huge welcome to all the Indian football fans who have tuned in for what promises to be an exciting night of footballing action. Join us as we take you through all the real-time updates from India's joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against heavyweights Qatar. Sunil Chhetri's return, a squad full of youngsters and a new-found belief within the side, all the ingredients are there for the Blue Tigers to make us proud tonight.
Kick-off is at 10:30 pm.
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2021 5:31 PM GMT
BIG chance missed..!!
An early ball by Ashique sets it up on a plate for Manvir who just can't get the contact right. Huge chance.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:29 PM GMT
India firmly on the backfoot
Almost half an hour in and India are starting to hurry on the ball a little bit.
A night like this demands grit and composure, the first is visible, we will have to ensure we have the second.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:21 PM GMT
It gets more difficult
More than 70 minutes to play with 10 me against a strong Qatari side..
This could be a long night now.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:19 PM GMT
RED CARD..!!
Second Yellow for Rahul Bheke after he's judged to have handled the ball deliberately. Extremely disappointing for the defender after he had seen the first yellow for a previous tackle.
Harsh decision..!!
- 3 Jun 2021 5:14 PM GMT
India defending in numbers
14'
The Indian players are sticking to the plan and staying compact, but the Qatar side always looks dangerous in position. Another low ball in which is hit over the bar from close.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:08 PM GMT
India looking lively..
Indian players are trying to initiate quick counters using Bipin and Manvir and so far, it looks promising.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:06 PM GMT
Close penalty shout..
5'
Clumsy from Sandesh who's lucky there is no VAR. Close penalty shout..
- 3 Jun 2021 5:04 PM GMT
Comfortable this time..
3'
Qatar get a decent shot away from inside the box but it goes straight to Gurpreet.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:03 PM GMT
Almost a terrible start..
Ashique has been deployed as the left wing-back in a 5-3-2 setup..
Gurpreet almost caught out there from an attempted cross.
- 3 Jun 2021 5:01 PM GMT
Kick off..!!
The referee blows the whistle and we are off.