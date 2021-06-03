Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live Blog, Team News, Score, Updates, Results

Catch all the action, news and updates from India's FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Qatar in Doha here, on our Live Blog.

India vs Qatar World Cup Qualifier Live Blog Team News Score Updates Result
X

India vs Qatar (Source: AIFF/AFC)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-06-03T23:01:23+05:30

Hello all,

A huge welcome to all the Indian football fans who have tuned in for what promises to be an exciting night of footballing action. Join us as we take you through all the real-time updates from India's joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against heavyweights Qatar. Sunil Chhetri's return, a squad full of youngsters and a new-found belief within the side, all the ingredients are there for the Blue Tigers to make us proud tonight.

Join us on our LIVE BLOG right here.

Kick-off is at 10:30 pm.

Coming up: The lineups................ Stay Tuned

Live Updates

>Load More
Football Indian Football Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X